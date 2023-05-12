Screenshot from On Sports

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (UPDATED) – The Philippine team for taekwondo saw a successful campaign after Filipino jins bagged five medals, including two golds, at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held at Chroy Changvar Convention Center here Friday.

Headlining the campaign were men's individual recognized poomsae champ Patrick King Perez and women’s team recognized poomsae event winners Aidaine Laxa, Jocel Ninobla, and Nicole Labayne, who took golds in their respective categories.

Perez's 7.46 points sealed the deal in men's individual recognized poomsae, while his Malaysian and Cambodian rivals had 7.38 and 7.36 points.

The Filipina trio edged out the runner-ups Malaysia by a 0.5 margin to capture the gold in women’s team recognized poomsae.

Ian Matthew Corton, Joaquin Tuzon, and Patrick King Perez also captured silver in the men's team recognized poomsae event, where Vietnam edged them out by only 0.04 points.

Jocel Lyn Ninobla and Ian Corton, meanwhile, snatched a bronze in the mixed pair recognized poomsae event.

In a later announcement, Philippine Sports Commission also said that Darius Venerable, Jeordan Dominguez, Justine Macario, Juvenile Crisostomo, and Zyka Santiago of the country's mixed freestyle team also snared a bronze finish.

Present at the awarding of taekwondo titles were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Christopher Lawrence Go.

Accompanying Senate President Zubiri here is Senator Bong Go, who also posed for photos with the winners. #SEAGames2023 | via @kennedyzcaacbay pic.twitter.com/jLJG096t9M — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 12, 2023

Zubiri handed out medals for podium finishers of the women’s team recognized poomsae.

The Philippines now has a total of 159 medals, inclusive of 31 golds, 55 silvers, and 73 bronzes as of 10:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023.

