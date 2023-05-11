SEAG: Cray delivers anew but PH medal drive falters

Filipino-American track star Eric Cray holds up six fingers to signify his sixth straight SEA Games gold medal in the 400m hurdles. POC/PSC Media.

Eric Cray remains the standard in Southeast Asia when it comes to the men's 400-meter hurdles, as he delivered the Philippines' lone gold of the day on Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cray, 34, battled through the pain brought about by a sports hernia to clock 50.03 seconds at the Morodok Techno National Stadium, easily beating Natthapon Dansungnoen of Thailand (50.73) and Calvin Quek of Singapore (50.75).

It's the sixth straight time that Cray has won his pet event, and he gives the Philippine athletics team its third gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after EJ Obiena's record win in pole vault and Janry Ubas' breakthrough in the long jump.

But it turned out to be the only gold medal won by the Philippines on Thursday as the country's medal drive faltered heading into the final few days of the biennial competition.

The Philippines remains in sixth place as of 11:30 p.m., with 27 gold medals, 51 silvers, and 66 bronzes. Vietnam is at the top of the table with 58 gold medals, just two ahead of the host nation that bolstered its haul by dominating Kun Khmer.

There is hope for Team Philippines thanks to the country's boxers. Nine members of the boxing team advanced to the finals of their respective divisions: Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, Paul Bascon, John Marvin, Irish Magno, Riza Pasuit and Petecio's younger brother, Norlan.

Still to plunge into action are the country's bets in arnis who delivered a massive gold haul back in 2019 when the sport indigenous to the Philippines was first held, the taekwondo fighters, weightlifters and judo bets, among others.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women continued their campaign with a comfortable 94-63 rout of Singapore, but their men's counterpart were stunned by the host nation, 79-68.

It was a painful loss for the Gilas Men who lost to Cambodia at the SEA Games level for the first time in memory. Cambodia fielded only seven players in the game -- six of whom were naturalized.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.