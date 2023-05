Screenshot from On Sports



MANILA – Filipino jins Nicole Labayne, Aidaine Laxa, and Joce Lyn Ninobla secured the gold medal in the female team recognized poomsae event at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia Friday.

The Philippines edged out Malaysia by a slim 0.5 margin as they tallied 108.5 points compared to Malaysians’ 108 points.

The win raised the gold medal haul of the country to 29 aside from 52 silvers and 69 bronzes, so far.

Full story to follow.