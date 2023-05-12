Samantha Catantan suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the women's foil event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. POC/PSC Media.

Defending champion Samantha Catantan injured her knee in the semifinals, and settled for the silver medal when she could no longer continue in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games' fencing tournament at Hall D of the OCIC Wedding Center in Chroy Changvar District in Phnom Penh.

Catantan’s woes started after she fell on the mat, moments after securing a point that sent her into the women’s foil finals.

A cartilage seemed to have popped behind the back of her left knee when she moved after she lunged at semis foe Kemei Chung of Singapore.

After a short rest, Catantan still found the courage to continue as she took the last two points to beat Chung, 15-6, and set up a return showdown with her last year’s opponent Maxine Wong, also of Singapore.

Sadly, Catantan never got to play a rematch with Wong, who eventually won the gold medal after the country’s top Filipina fencer conceded on advice of her coach and medical personnel, who told her to not make her injury any worse.

Catantan, with her knee wrapped in bandage, followed the advice, and no longer engaged Wong in what could have been an exciting finals' rematch.

National coach Ramil Endriano said they were waiting for the showdown with Wong to happen again.

“Inaabangan namin ang rematch nila. Kasi sila rin ang naglaban sa finals last year. Tapos, nangyari ito,” said Endriano, who added that this is the first time for Catantan to have such an injury.

Catantan, who flew from the United States days before her matches, was in good shape when she swept her five-game assignment in the pool stage.

After that, she won over Vietnamese bet Luu Thi Thanh Nhan, 15-2, in the quarterfinals before facing Chung.

Philippine Fencing Association president Richard Gomez, who was in the crowd with Philippine Sports Commission board member Wawit Torres, was heartbroken by Catantan’s situation. They were at her side with sister Janna Catantan when Sam was getting medical treatment.

Another Filipina fencer, Maricar Matienzo, missed the quarterfinals after she won two of five matches in the group stage.

Christian Concepcion also fell out contention with Daniel Villanueva with his 1-4 slate in the men’s sabre group stage.

