Asian Youth gold medalist Angeline Colonia launches the country’s campaign in the weightlifting competition of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Saturday at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Colonia, 15, will compete in the women’s 45 kg event against Myanmar’s Zin May Oo, Laos’ Bouakham Phongsakone, Thailand’s Khemika Kamnoedsri, and Cambodia’s Seng Borin.

Angeline, the younger sister of 2016 Rio Olympian Nestor Colonia, is one of the Philippines’ best hopes in weightlifting after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo skipped the biennial meet.

Also competing Saturday are Lovely Inan in the women’s 49kg class and John Febuar Ceniza in the men’s 61kg division.

Rosalinda Faustino will compete Sunday in the women’s 55kg event, Dave Pacaldo in the men’s 67kg category and Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando in the women’s 59kg class.

Reigning SEA Games gold winner Vanessa Sarno competes on Monday in the women’s 71kg class while John Dexter Tabique will see action in the men’s 89kg category on Tuesday, along with Kristel Macrohon in the women’s +71kg event.