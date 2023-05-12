Pinoy boxers in Casimero undercard vie for world title considerations

Giemel Magramo will fight Phisanu Chimsuntorn this weekend. Courtesy of Treasure Boxing Promotion/Johnny Elorde Management International

MANILA -- Filipino boxers fighting in the undercard of the John Riel Casimero-Fillipus Nghitumbwa on Saturday, May 13 will try to put themselves in better positions to contend for world titles in the future.

Super flyweight contender Giemel Magramo (27-3, 22 KOs) is personally paving the path for another world title bout as he tries to get past Thai rival Phissanu Chimsunthorn (47-11-2, 16 KOs) in an eight-round exhibition.

"Malaking chance 'to. Binigyan ako ng pagkakataon, kapag manalo kasi ako, baka tumaas pa ako sa rankings. Kaya malaki ang chance na bigyan tayo at makalaban ulit tayo ng world title," Magramo said.

The reigning WBO flyweight global champion, Magramo previously challenged for the flyweight world championship back in 2020 but lost to Japanese Junto Nakatani.

Currently rated No. 5 by the WBO in the 115-pound limit, Magramo feels a win would catapult him in a better spot to possibly be in consideration for another major title belt.

"Nabigo tayo sa una makakuha ng world title, kaya bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ulit 'yung sarili natin. Ensayo lang ako nang ensayo para manalo," Magramo added.

The 28-year-old Paranaque native is coming off a solid second round TKO victory over Thai Sanchai Yotboon last March. He noted being in a great physical condition, with Chimsunthorn's southpaw stance being the only difference in his training camp's focus for the upcoming fight.

"Medyo nagbago lang ng kaunti dahil (southpaw) 'yung kalaban. Pero ganoon pa rin ang conditioning ko. Sa ngayon, maganda ang kundisyon ko dahil tuloy-tuloy ang laban," Magramo said.

In the co-featured bout of the fight card, super welterweight prospect Weljon Mindoro (10-0, 10 KOs) is putting his undefeated record on the line when he faces Japanese contender Takeshi Inoue (19-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round encounter for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior middleweight championship.

The 23-year-old Bacoor, Cavite pride started his professional boxing career in 2019, and has since been an intriguing name in a heavier weight class generally deemed out of the radar for Filipinos.

He thinks the upcoming fight is the most difficult challenge of his young career yet, and a barometer to see what else he needs to do to rise in the weight class.

"Malaking laban ito. Sisikapin ko talagang manalo. Pinagbutihan ko talaga dahil hindi biro ang makakalaban ko. Gusto ko talagang manalo, kasi bihira lang rin ang malalaking boxer sa Pilipinas," Mindoro shared.

"Excited ako dahil dito ako lalaban sa Pilipinas, at championship pa. Kung manalo ako rito, ito na yung opportunity para makapag world championship."

Currently reigning the 154-pound division is undisputed unified champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs). No less than all-time greats like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have boxed in the same weight class.

In the other preliminaries, rising knockout artist Vince Paras (18-2-1, 15 KOs) is also looking to do well against Japanese counterpart Ayumu Hanada (10-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round 112-pound contest.

Carlo Demecillo (16-6-2, 9 KOs) squares off against another Japanese in Jun Ikegawa (4-0-2, 1 KO), while Arnel Baconaje (15-7-0, 11 KOs) and Jhon Gemino (23-16, 13 KOs) battle for the vacant Philippine super featherweight crown.

In the curtain raiser are John Vincent Pangga (8-1-0, 5 KOs) and Jonathan Francisco (11-19-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round 118-pound contest.

