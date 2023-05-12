Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam in action against Indonesia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 12, 2023. The Philippines suffered an 89-68 loss. Ariya Kurniawan

The Philippine women’s basketball team saw their winning streak ended on Friday as undefeated Indonesia imposed their will, 89-68, at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The Gilas women could not sustain their good start as Indonesia outscored the Philippines 28-12 in the third quarter to pull away for good and improve their unblemished record to 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Philippines stayed at third spot with a 2-1 win-loss slate.

Janine Pontejos and France Cabinbin paced the country with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Jack Animam, on the other hand, was limited to a measly four points.

It was a costly defeat for the Gilas Women, whose bid for a third straight gold medal is now in peril.

Gilas women had a strong start in the match, breaking away from 11-9 after 6-1 run, capped by a pair of charities of Angel Surada, 17-10.

Stefanie Berberabe kept the Philippines ahead at the end of the first period with a jump shot to close it with a 24-18 cushion.

After trimming their deficit to just two heading to the second half, 35-37, Indonesia stepped on the gas pedal in the third with a fiery 7-0 run to steal the upperhand, 44-37 – thanks to their back-to-back threes.

Indonesia’s advantage reached double digits at the 6:49 mark of the quarter as Yuni Anggraeni buried a triple, 49-39.

A three-point basket of Dyah Lestari made it a 14-point gap with less than four minutes remaining, 57-43.

Anggraeni finished the match with 24 big points in 69% shooting while Kimberly Louis added 20 points to go along with 15 rebounds to keep Indonesia’s winning run.

It was all Indonesia in the payoff period with Louis drilling a layup for a commanding 76-59 separation, 4:25 left in the clock.

Dewa Kusuma further stretched the gap to 20 points as she finished with a basket in the final 48 seconds of the game.

The Philippines will face Vietnam on Saturday, May 13.