Decorated weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is optimistic about her progress in her new weight category as she targets another stint in the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, now competing in the 59kg weight class, settled for fourth place in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships recently held in Jinju, South Korea.



"First competition for a new weight category and a new beginning," said Diaz in an Instagram post. "Yes, I am happy with the result as it brings me closer to my ultimate goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Diaz lifted 99 kilograms in the snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 221kgs. She finished behind Chinese lifters Luo Shifang, Pei Xinyi and Chinese Taipei's Kuo Hsing-Chun.

Diaz said she still has time to prepare for Paris with at least three more Olympic qualifiers coming her way.

Making her even more confident is the presence of her team, including her coach and husband Julius Naranjo.

"There are 3 to 4 more Olympic Qualification events to qualify for Paris 2024, we are almost there and we know that there's still a lot of room for improvement in our training and preparation," she said.

"My team and I are determined to work hard towards our goal for Paris 2024."

She also congratulated her teammates who also competed in the Asian tilt.

Filipina weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos bagged three silver medals in the women's 45kg class of the competition.

"And congratulations to #SWP (Samahang weightlifting ng Pilipinas) and 🇵🇭 weightlifters who won medals and participated at the Asian Championships. Good job to us!"

Diaz became the Philippines' first ever Olympic medalist when she ruled the women's 55kg division in the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021. That weight class has been scrapped for Paris, however, forcing Diaz to move up in weight.

