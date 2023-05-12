Coach on Gilas women's defeat: It's a hard loss

The Gilas Pilipinas Women play Indonesia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 12, 2023. The Philippines suffered an 89-68 loss. Ariya Kurniawan

The coach of the Philippine women's basketball team won't deny that it was tough for them to play a well-oiled Indonesia squad in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Indonesia recovered from a slim deficit in the first half en route to a dominant 89-68 win on Friday at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, putting the Philippines bid for a third straight crown to serious doubt.

"It's a hard loss, it's a tough team. Siguro they've been together for three years na and so on," said Gilas women's coach Pat Aquino after their setback.

"They best thing here is the girls never gave up."

The game had been rough, with some of the players getting hurt. Afril Bernardino was forced to leave the game after sustaining a nose bridge cut in the third period.

Still, the Pinays fought on.

"Losing Afril, Stephanie Berberabe is hit, it happens. That's how you fight adversity and be ready for the next battle," said Aquino.

"I told them, never give up and we still have three more games, you'll never know what will happen."

The Gilas Women will have to sweep their last three assignments -- against Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia -- to boost their hopes of finishing on the podium.

When asked about the calls that apparently favored the other team, Aquino said: "That's the reality of playing the game and I think we should not focus on that but focus on what we can do better in every game."

Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the defeat.

Yuni Anggraeni had 24 points, while Kimberley Pierre Louis had 20 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks for Indonesia.

