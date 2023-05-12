John Riel Casimero during his faceoff with Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa. Courtesy of Treasure Boxing Promotion/Johnny Elorde Management International

MANILA -- Former boxing world champion John Riel Casimero hopes to sustain his winning streak when he challenges Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa for the WBO junior featherweight global championship on Saturday, May 13 at Okada Manila.

Casimero (32-4, 22 KOs) is putting on the line his eight-bout winning run, which included wins over Guillermo Rigondeaux and Zolani Tete when he reigned as the WBO 118-pound world titlist.

The Leyte native claims he feels stronger at the 122-pound boxing limit, and is out to make quick work of his opponent.

"Lahat ng (klaseng) transformation, ginawa namin, lalo na sa mga training namin dahil umakyat na ako ng division. Sobrang lakas ko sa 122 ngayon. Maganda ang mapapakita namin sa laban ngayon," Casimero said.

"Difference is ganoon pa rin ang training ko. Hard work pa rin. Yung mga trainer ko sinasabi nasasaktan sila, so nakikita ko na (lumakas) na ako sa 122."

The upcoming bout will be Casimero's second fight under the 122-pound weight limit. The former three-division world champion beat Japanese Ryo Akaho last December via a second-round knockout. It will also mark Casimero's first fight at home since 2019.

The 34-year-old veteran is ranked fifth in the world by WBO in the division, and the fight serves as a stepping stone should Casimero be interested in aiming for another world title belt in a fourth different weight category.

Meanwhile, Nghitumbwa carries a 12-1 record with 11 KOs into the contest. Since losing in his professional debut back in 2017, Nghitumbwa has gone on an impressive streak of 11 straight wins.

"I'm ready for this fight. I am ready to go and take this guy out. I can't wait," Nghitumbwa declared.

"I have to make sure I win this fight. On Saturday, I will prove (Casimero) wrong. I am more than ready for you."

Nghitumbwa's trainer, Nestor Tobias, added that Nghitumbwa should showcase his readiness for a world title fight by beating his Filipino counterpart.

"It's an honor to be here, to get this opportunity. Johnriel is a great boxer, a former champion, so this is a great opportunity for us and to show the world that Namibia is ready for the world," he said.

"Fillipus is a special boxer. Come Saturday, you will see what we mean by that."

Treasure Boxing Promotions and Elorde Boxing are co-promoting the Saturday fight card, which shall be broadcasted in both the Philippines and Japan.

In the co-main event, Filipino super welterweight prospect Weljon Mindoro (10-0, 10 KOs) stakes his undefeated record against Japanese pugilist Takeshi Inoue, who touts an equally impressive 19-2 record with 11 KOs.

Mindoro is gunning for the WBO Asia Pacific junior middleweight championship in the bout that might catapult him higher in the rankings of his weight class.

