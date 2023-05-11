Boxing: Casimero vows stoppage victory in May 13 bout

From John Riel Casimero's Facebook page

Former world champion John Riel Casimero promised to go for a stoppage victory when he returns to the ring against WBO Global super bantamweight champion Fillipus Nghitumbwa on Saturday at Okada Manila in Paranaque City.

"I am very excited for this fight. I am going to take his head off,” said the former three-division champion in a press conference held on Thursday at Elorde Ballroom in Sucat, Paranaque.

“Thank you to all who came here, especially to the press and our promoters. Fight day is almost here, it would be a great fight."

The last time Casimero fought was back in December when he beat Ryo Akaho via second-round stoppage.

But it will be Casimero’s first fight at home since 2019, when he beat Cesar Ramirez via 10th-round stoppage.

Nghitumbwa, who holds a record of 12-1, 11KOs, said he is fully prepared to take on Casimero’s punching power.

"I am ready for this fight. I am ready to go and ready to take this guy out. I am more than ready for Saturday," he said.