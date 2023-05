PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Multi-titled wushu star Agatha Wong captured a gold medal finish in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian event at the Southeast Asian Games held at Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here.

Wong garnered 9.683 points in the taijijian event on Friday to finish first.

The wushu star scored 9.58 points in the taijiquan event that was conducted Wednesday.

NOW: Multi-titled wushu star Agatha Wong aims to deliver a gold medal finish in women’s taijiquan/taijijian event at the #SEAGames2023. pic.twitter.com/uKukMdpBuG — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) May 12, 2023

