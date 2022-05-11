Chenie Tagaod (9) will be a marked woman for FEU in their UAAP Season 84 game against Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) will have momentum on its side when the Lady Tamaraws take on defending champion Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Tamaraws grabbed their first win of Season 84 on Tuesday, outlasting University of the East (UE) in five sets. Chenie Tagaod came up big for FEU again, while Jean Asis scored the clutch hits that ended FEU's two-game slide.

Skipper Lycha Ebon, who was steady at the service line in the fifth set, is confident that their win against UE is just the beginning for the Lady Tams.

"Iniisip ko lang po na, 'pag nanalo po kami tuloy-tuloy na po 'yung panalo namin," Ebon said of her mindset in crunch time. "'Yun po 'yung sabi sa amin ni coach, manalo lang tayo dito tuloy-tuloy na yan."

"Siguro nawala lang po kami nung fourth set, pero still andun po din po 'yung fighting spirit ng bawat isa na gusto namin manalo talaga," she added.

The Lady Tams faltered in Set 4 and trailed by three in the decider, but some heavy serves by Ebon and Tagaod's hits allowed them to power past the Lady Warriors.

They are now looking to sustain that effort against an Ateneo team that is reeling from three straight losses. The Blue Eagles were beaten in four sets by Adamson University on Tuesday night.

This marks the first time since Season 75 that Ateneo has lost three consecutive matches in the women's volleyball tournament.

Opening serve is at 12 p.m.

Starting the day off is a showdown between unbeaten National University and UE, with the Lady Bulldogs looking to improve to 4-0.

At 4 p.m., the Adamson Lady Falcons will try to snap the three-game winning streak of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Capping off the day's quadruple-header is the showdown between De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas at 6 p.m. Both teams are seeking to recover from their first losses of Season 84.

