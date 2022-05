Adamson University bounced back from a second set glitch to beat University of the Philippines (UP), 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball on Thursday.

Trishia Genesis led the way for the Lady Falcons with 15 points on 11 attacks, 2 blocks and 2 aces.

With the win, Adamson dealt UP's first defeat this season.

(More details to follow.)