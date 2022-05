UST's Eya Laure. Photo from the UAAP Facebook page

Eya Laure duplicated her career-high Thursday night while towing University of Santo Tomas past De La Salle University via a thrilling 5-set win in UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball.

The Golden Tigresses eked out a 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12 win against the Lady Archers.

Laure again scored a UAAP career-high 28 points in their latest win.

(More details to follow.)