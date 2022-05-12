Caloy Yulo in the Olympics. Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo is expected to rake in the gold when he competes at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“I’m confident he (Yulo) will win at least a minimum of four gold medals,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton said. “Everybody’s afraid and watching Caloy in training here.”

Yulo, who will kick off his campaign in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition, downplayed the hype.

“I’m not thinking that they (competition) are focusing on me because there are so many good gymnasts here, too. At the same time, I’m not thinking that I’m the best here,” said Yulo, who won two golds and five silver medals at the 2019 SEA Games.

“Last time, I was no. 1, but that’s already a thing of the past. I’ll just focus on my strength and what I can do in the competition.”

The 22-year-old Tokyo Olympics veteran will begin his campaign in the men’s all-around event at 10 a.m. at the Quan Ngura Sports Palace.

Yulo will compete against 12 other gymnasts from five countries – two from Malaysia, one each from Indonesia and Thailand, two from Singapore and four from host Vietnam – in the artistic gymnastics men’s all-around qualifying round.

He will also go up against compatriots Jan Gwynn Timbang and Juancho Miguel Besana Eserio.

The World Championship silver medalist in the parallel bars will also compete in the pommel horse, rings, and floor exercise on May 15, before plunging into action in the high bar, parallel bars, and vault on May 16.

Yulo arrived in Hanoi prior to the opening ceremony together with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya and immediately buckled down to hard training.

“Heavy training for me, then I rested my tired body for recovery,” he said. The women’s artistic women’s individual event will take place on May 14.