Francine Padios performs in a pencak silat final at the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 11, 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Indigenous martial arts known more in other parts of the continent gave the Philippines pride at the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Francine Padios became the first Filipino to bag a gold medal in these Games, thanks to her effort in the women's seni tunggal (artistic, single) event in pencak silat, an Indonesian sport that earned a mainstream reputation because of the global hit movie "The Raid."

The men's silat trio of Jefferson Loon, James Mayagma and Rick Ortega earned a bronze medal in seni regu (team) at Bac Tu Lien Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, three Filipina women clinched silver in kurash, a folk wrestling style originating from Central Asia: Sydney Sy (+87kg), Charmea Quelino (52kg), and Helen Aclopen Talongen (48kg).

In the men's side, Al Llamas (-60kg), Renzo Miguel Cazeñas (81kg), and George Baclagan (90kg) took home bronze.

In beach handball, the Philippines men's squad settled for silver after losing to Vietnam in a shootout 14-12, 18-12 (10-8).

In rowing, the national team made its presence felt despite using borrowed boats, bagging a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men’s doubles lightweight sculls (Cris Nievarez and Christian Joseph Jasmin) and women’s quadruple sculls (Joannie del Gaco, Amelyn Pagulauyan, Mireille Cua and Kristine Paraon).

The silver harvest for the Philippines is expected to continue as Gina Iniong, who has left her mark in ONE Championship, leads six compatriots fighting in a kickboxing final.

Hosts Vietnam roared to the top of the medal standings with 26 total – 10 gold, 7 silver, and 9 bronze.

Malaysia (16 total, 8 gold); Indonesia (7 total, 3 gold), and the Philippines (11 total, 1 gold) round out the top 10.