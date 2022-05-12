SEA Games in Vietnam to stream on GigaPlay for free

Smart subscribers simply need to be on the GigaPlay App to enjoy SEA Games 2022 right at their fingertips. Handout

MANILA – Filipino sports fans can now watch the matches of Philippine athletes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam right at their fingertips.

This as Smart Communications will stream the games in the biennial meet on GigaPlay without subscription fee and other charges from May 12 to 23.

“Once again, our top national athletes will carry the entire nation’s pride in this year’s SEA Games event, and we at Smart will make sure Filipinos are right there with them as they play for another chapter in sports history. Through Smart’s coverage on GigaPlay, we can easily stand with all the Filipino athletes, cheer them on, and witness as they bring honor to our country,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business for Smart.

“The best part about this is that Smart users only need to go to their GigaPlay App and start streaming without having to use up their data because of our GigaPlay Free promo,” she added.

The telecommunication giant is also backing the gold medal bids of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial in boxing, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo.

As an advocate of Philippine esports, Smart is also rallying behind bemedaled Team Sibol, whose #LakadMatatag battlecry is expected to boost the Philippines medal count with 54 esports athletes ready to grind it out at the Hanoi games.

The parade of nations and opening rites are scheduled on Thursday, formally kicking off the biennial sports fest last hosted and won by the Philippines in 2019.

The nation's participation in the multi-sports meet has been funded by the PSC, the government arm in sports, to fuel the title-retention bid of the 980-strong delegation, including 641 athletes from 38 sports.

Team Philippines captured the overall title when it hosted the Games in 2019 where Filipino athletes collected 149 gold, 117 silver, and 121 bronze medals from 56 sports.

Meanwhile, Obiena will finally assume flag-bearing duties for Team Philippines in the opening of SEA Games.