Blacklist International will be grouped with Malaysia, Laos, and Myanmar in the Southeast Asian Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Malaysia will field in players mostly from ML:BB Professional League champs Todak, with reserve Mohammad Zul "Xorn" Hisham coming from Geek Fam.

Meanwhile, Myanmar will be marking its first known return to international ML:BB play following months of unrest, which saw teams such as M2 finalists Burmese Ghouls disbanding.

Laos will be fielding in Nightmare Esports as its contingent for the SEA Games ML:BB tournament.

Philippines' biggest rival Indonesia, which will banner a mix of players from MPL powerhouses RRQ Hoshi, Onic Esports, and EVOS Legends, will be in Group B, alongside hosts Vietnam and Singapore, which will be bannered by teams from M3 4th placers EVOS SG.

The ML:BB tournament will run from May 18-20.