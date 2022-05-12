PH hopes to retain crown, as SEA Games officially open

Members of the Philippines contingent hold their national flags during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12, 2022. Nhac Nguyen, AFP​

Olympic pole-vaulter EJ Obiena led the Philippine contingent in the parade of nations to formally open the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday night.

Obiena, Asia's top pole vaulter, carried the national flag, as the national team marched at the My Dinh National Stadium Thursday night.

Joining him at the parade were 30 members of the Philippine contingent, including Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, part of a heavily restricted appearance of athletes as organizers remained wary of the pandemic.

Also competing in these Games are Olympians Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting), and silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (boxing).

The Philippines sent a total of 495 athletes who will compete in 39 sports, looking to defend the overall crown that it won in 2019 in a Games held in its home turf.

That year, the hosts collected 149 gold, 117 silver, and 121 bronze medals for the overall SEA Games championship.

The Philippines also won the overall title in 2005.