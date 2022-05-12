Asia's top pole vaulter Emerson Obiena. AFP/file

After travelling for nearly 24 hours from Formia, Italy, pole vaulter EJ Obiena immediately headed to training upon arriving in Hanoi for the Southeast Asian Games.

Asia’s top pole vaulter hit the gym at the Daewoo Hotel and did some light training in the weight room.

“It was a long journey, but okay overall,” said Obiena.

He is looking to train also on Friday at the My Dinh National Stadium after his flag-bearing duty Thursday night.

“I hope I get clearance to feel the venue,” said an excited Obiena, who looks forward to carrying the flag for the 626-man Philippine team at the opening ceremony.

The 26-year-old is Asia’s best with a World Athletics score of 1374. He is expected to shatter his own SEA Games’ record of 5.45 meters which he set when the Philippines hosted the games in 2019.

Obiena currently holds the Philippine record of 5.91 meters, set during the Meeting de Paris at the Stade Charlety, Paris on Aug. 28 last year.