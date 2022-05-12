Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry in action against Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday during the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 07 February 2022. File photo. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

MIAMI -- Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Thursday's sixth game against Philadelphia in their second-round NBA playoff series with a left hamstring injury, the team said on Wednesday.

Lowry aggravated a nagging hamstring injury Sunday in top seed Miami's game four loss in the Eastern Conference matchup against the 76ers and missed the Heat's 120-85 home victory in game five on Tuesday, which gave Miami a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Lowry had missed four consecutive playoff games before making a return for a game-three loss to the Sixers.

After averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game in the regular season, Lowry has been slowed by the injury to only 6.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game in the playoffs.

Lowry, who received treatment on Monday and hoped to play Tuesday, will accompany his teammates to Philadelphia but was ruled out.

Lowry, 36, won an NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

Miami listed guard Tyler Herro as questionable with a sore ankle. Heat forwards P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin were also questionable, Tucker with a calf injury and Martin with an ankle injury.

