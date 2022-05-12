The National University Lady Bulldogs huddle after their game against the UE Lady Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Unforced errors remain a cause of concern for National University (NU), even as they continue to pile up the victories in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on Thursday after sweeping the University of the East (UE), 25-11, 25-20, 25-13. The Lady Bulldogs won comfortably in the first and second frames but had to hold firm in the second where they committed 11 errors to keep the Lady Warriors in the hunt.

They had a total of 23 unforced errors in the game.

"I'm just happy naman po na napanalo po kami ngayon, straight sets," middle blocker Sheena Toring said after their win over UE. "But may problem pa rin, lalo na noong second set."

"'Yung goal talaga namin every game is dapat ma-minimize 'yung error. Noong second set, ang dami naming error. So may kailangan pa talagang gagawin, dapat next game mas pulido pa 'yung galaw namin," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs have yet to commit fewer than 20 errors in a game this season. In a straight sets win against De La Salle University on Tuesday, they gave away 26 free points, and they had a whopping 38 unforced errors in a four-set win against Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday.

NU gets away with their error-prone ways, thanks to their offensive output. Against Ateneo, they tallied 61 kills, and against the Lady Warriors they had a 46-17 advantage in attacks.

Still, their inability to limit their miscues has become quite frustrating for the Lady Bulldogs, who have yet to be satisfied with their performance in a game this season.

"Hindi pa rin po kami satisfied sa pinerform namin kanina," said rookie Alyssa Solomon. "Marami pa rin kaming na-commit na errors. Next time siguro, tatrabahuhin pa rin namin na ma-lessen 'yun."

"Kailangan mag-set ng standard para sa sarili namin, para mag-lessen ang errors na kino-commit namin," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs will try to walk the talk on Saturday, when they take on Eya Laure and the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

