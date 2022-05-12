NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan and UE head coach Ronwald Dimaculangan. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was all business for brothers Karl and Ronwald Dimaculangan as they faced off for the first time in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Karl and the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs emerged triumphant in the showdown, taking a quick 25-11, 25-20, 25-13 win against the University of the East (UE) for their fourth consecutive triumph in the season.

In the process, he handed his brother's team a fourth straight defeat. The Lady Warriors are the lone winless team in the tournament.

"Professional naman kami," said Karl, who also booked a victory against his former team. He had been the coach of UE in Seasons 81 and 82 before being hired by NU to take charge of their women's program.

"Last time 'yun nga, sa ibang team ako; so ngayon andito naman ako sa NU. So ano lang, trabaho lang naman," he added.

The Dimaculangan brothers said they didn't discuss the match-up ahead of the game and kept things light afterward as well.

"Outside, magkapatid," said Ronwald. "Pero kapag nasa court na, professional lang. We'll just do our thing."

"He has his own system, I have mine. So ayun, medyo hindi lang din kami nagtitinginan, para wala lang ding ilangan during the game," he added. "Usually maga-glance ka sa coach na nasa kabilang side, but kanina wala. Kasi it might, hindi naman maka-apekto, baka magtawanan lang kaming dalawa."

"Pero serious competition, so serious din kami parehas. We're just focusing on our respective teams."

That they are both coaches in the UAAP is an honor for the Dimaculangan brothers. Theirs is a volleyball family, with sister Rhea playing for the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League. Both Karl and Rhea are legends of the University of Santo Tomas volleyball program as well.

Ronwald, who did not play volleyball at the college level, said they have been joking around with Rhea on who she will support during games.

"Minsan nagbibiruan na lang. Like last time, parang sabi nga, naglolokohan lang kaming tatlo na, 'O paano 'pag magkalaban kami? Sino ichi-cheer mo?' Tapos sasabihin ni Rhea, hindi na lang ako manonood para walang sasama 'yung loob," he said.

"Nagbibiruan. Siyempre 'yung typical na magkakapatid. So 'yun lang ang lokohan lagi namin," he added.

Once on the court, however, it's all business for all involved.

"We're on a different stage, and at least we're able to manage lang din siguro na kung ano 'yung personal sa professional na side namin," said Ronwald.