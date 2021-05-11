SE Asia Dota 2 Pro Circuit: TNC Predator still team to beat in Week 4

TNC Predator tightened its grip on the top seed of the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit with a 4-1 win-loss record, after defeating Boom Esports in Week 4, 2-1.

Medusa looked strong as a carry right now, with TNC relying on the hero in Games 1 and 3 of the series, which they won.

Both the carry and middle players, Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte and Armel “Armel” Tabios played the hero, respectively, earning at least 22,000 net worth in both wins.

The Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade of Medusa is also buffed right now, with both Gabbi and Armel building the item with the hero. The scepter upgrades Medusa’s Mystic Snake, which allows the user to petrify enemies, turns them into stones, and would take bonus physical damage.

In Game 1, Gabbi even combined the scepter upgrade with Octarine Core, which lets him reduce the usage cooldown of Mystic Snake while boosting Medusa’s mana and health.

Still holding that number 1 spot! Here's the current standings after DPC week 4 in SEA! 🧡



Keep supporting us by following! #AlwaysRise#SummonYourStrength #PlaytoWin pic.twitter.com/WtTrD45lpo — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) May 10, 2021

TNC still has two series left to play in the tournament. In Week 5, they will play Lilgun, the last team in the standings with a 0-4 record, and the current top 2 seed Fnatic in Week 6.

Winning at least one series will give them an edge over other teams to qualify for the next major.

The Asia-Pacific Predator League champion also tied their series win in the first season of the SEA Dota Pro Circuit with 4, with their win against Omega.

OB.Neon, meanwhile, won its series 2-0 against fellow Filipino team Smart Omega on Thursday.

The Taguig team looked crisp as they held Omega to only 4 kills in both games: Game 1 with a 23-4 lead, and Game 2 with 27-4.

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer also etched 13 kills across his name in game 2, leading all Neon players in kills with his Ember Spirit.

The series victory kept the team’s hopes up in qualifying for the next major.

Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 Week 5 starts Wednesday, May 12, with Neon battling Lilgun at 3 p.m. (all times Singapore).

They will also brawl with DPC Season 1 top placer Fnatic on Thursday, 6 p.m. Neon needs to win their remaining series until the sixth week to get another shot in joining the next major.

Smart Omega will also face Boom Esports on Saturday, 6 p.m.