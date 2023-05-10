SEAG: Tolentino, Uy add bronzes to athletic team's haul

The Philippine athletics team contributed two bronze medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Wednesday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Fil-Spanish bet John Cabang Tolentino picked up a bronze in the men's 110m hurdles, crossing the finish line at 13.855 seconds. He finished behind Thailand's Natthaphon Dansungnoen (13.832s) and Singapore's Chen Xiang Ang (13.834s).

Another Filipino, Clinton Bautista, was fourth with a time of 14.127s.

Natalie Uy, meanwhile, also claimed the bronze in the women's pole vault after clearing 4.000-meters. She placed behind Thailand's Chonthica Khabut (4.050-m) and Malaysia's Nor Sarah Adi (4.050-m).

Uy won gold in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, setting a games record of 4.25-m. Malaysia's Adi won gold last year in Hanoi, Vietnam by clearing four meters.

Natalie Uy of the Philippines competes during the SEA Games pole vault competition on December 8, 2019. Czar Dancel/File.

Meanwhile, Edwin Giron, one of the team’s top gold-medal bets, slipped and fell near the 600-meter mark, dropping out contention in the men’s 800-meter run.

The 21-year-old Giron took the lead halfway through Heat 1 and was about to pull away when he suddenly dropped to the ground with some 200 meters to go.

A University of the Philippines standout, with a bright chance of getting a gold here because of his outstanding times in recent weeks, was stretchered out of the stadium. He was crying as he jogged his way to the finish line.

Wan Fazri of Malaysia eventually topped the heat in 1:53.87, a time which Giron has beaten in the past. He had a 1:51 during the last UAAP season and 1:52 in the recent National Open in Ilagan.

The athletics team has so far garnered two golds, courtesy of Ernest John Obiena’s record leap in pole vault and Janry Ubas in long jump.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.