SEAG: Medals slow down as Team PH falls to sixth

Joseph Arcilla was the lone Filipino athlete to win a gold medal on Wednesday at the 32nd SEA Games. POC/PSC Media.

Veteran Joseph Arcilla prevented a gold medal shutout for Team Philippines on Wednesday, when he ruled the men's individual soft tennis event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Arcilla's win secured the overall championship for the discipline for Team Philippines, but gold medals were hard to come by in other fronts -- particularly in the medal-rich events of athletics and swimming.

A day after finally becoming the SEA Games champion in long jump, Janry Ubas finished second in decathlon while John Tolentino (110m hurdles) and Natalie Uy (pole vault) settled for bronze. Filipino swimmers were limited to two bronzes from Jarod Hatch in the men's 50m butterfly, and the women's team in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Golfers were also shut out of the podium, while the women's badminton team took bronze -- the country's first medal in the sport since 2015. Also in action on Wednesday was the women's volleyball team, which suffered a straight sets loss to Vietnam but remains in the hunt for a place in the semifinals.

In all, Team Philippines added 11 medals to its haul on Wednesday -- one gold, five silvers, and five bronzes. In contrast, Vietnam raked in 11 golds, four of which came from pencak silat and three more in Kun Khmer. Indonesia won 10 golds on Wednesday, six from pencak silat.

As of 11:30 p.m., the Philippines is now at No. 6 in the medal tally with a 26-44-56 haul, with Singapore (27-23-25) rising to fifth place and Indonesia (35-32-56) now at fourth.

Vietnam is leading the pack with 50 golds, 50 silvers and 61 bronzes, followed by host nation Cambodia (47-41-51), and Thailand (47-36-53).

The Philippines hopes to rake in medals in boxing, as seven boxers have qualified for the finals in their respective divisions. The Gilas Pilipinas Women also opened their three-peat bid in smashing fashion, as they crushed Cambodia 114-54 in their first match.

Meanwhile, the Gilas Pilipinas Men will be back in action on Thursday, against a Cambodia team reinforced by a handful of naturalized players.



