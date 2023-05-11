SEAG: Filipino swimmers cop 2 more medals

Jasmine Alkhadi wins bronze in SEA Games women's 100m butterfly in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on December 9, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

The Philippine swimming team contributed two more medals from the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday -- a bronze and a silver.

The veteran Jasmine Alkhaldi copped a bronze in the women's 50m butterfly as she clocked 27.020 seconds, behind Thailand's Jenjira Srisa-ard (26.650s) and Singapore's Ting Wen Quah (26.660s).

Another Filipina swimmer, Miranda Renner, was just behind Alkhaldi at 27.080s.

The Philippine swimming team then wrapped up their campaign in at the Aquatic Center in Phnom Penh's Morodok Techo National Stadium by winning silver in the women's 4x100 medley relay.

Alkhaldi and Renner teamed up with Thanya dela Cruz and Teia Salvino to clock 4:11.810, behind Singapore (4:06.970).

In all, the Philippine swimming team won two gold medals, seven silvers, and seven bronzes in Cambodia.

It's an improvement from their 1-3-3 haul last year in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Singapore dominated the event, with 21 gold medals, 13 silvers, and 10 bronzes.