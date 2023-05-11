Ryomei Tanaka of Japan (red) in action against Carlo Paalam of Philippines (blue) during their bout in the Men's Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal of the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. File photo. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Filipino boxers Carlo Paalam and Paul Julyfer Bascon are moving to the gold medal round after beating their respective foes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Cambodia.

Paalam dominated Timor Leste's Edegar Foe, 5-0, in the men's bantamweight semis.

He will battle Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro who beat Vietnam's Van An Tran in the other semis pairing, 5-0.

Meanwhile, Bascon stopped his Cambodian counterpart to earn his place in the men's light welterweight finals.

Bascon scored a knock out in the second round against Touch Davit.

Fellow Filipino Markus Cezar was not as lucky.

He bowed out of the men's heavyweight semis by referee stoppage to Coung Nguyen of Vietnam.

Paalam and Bascon will join Rogen Ladon (flyweight), Ian Clark Bautista (featherweight), Norlan Petecio (lightweight), Nesthy Petecio (women's featherweight), John marvin (light heavyweight) Irish magno (women's flyweight) and Riza Pasuit (women's lightweight) in the gold medal round.

