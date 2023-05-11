Courtesy: Riot Games

(UPDATED) The Valorant tournament of the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia will have two gold medalists after Indonesia protested an alleged exploitation of an in-game bug by Singapore.

Initially, Indonesia's Valorant team forfeited the competition in protest. SEA Games ambassador Juanita Valezka Tanjung said the decision was to uphold "the nation's dignity and considering the unfavorable conditions of the situation," based on a translation by news portal VALO2ASIA.

Frengky Ong, secretary-general of Indonesia's esports body, however, said their complaint was heard by two bodies and that both teams will be awarded gold as a result.

"We (Indonesia) will receive gold and Singapore will also receive gold," Ong said, as translated by VALO2ASIA.

In a technical pause that spanned nearly nine hours, Indonesia's national team disputed Singapore's alleged use of a bug on Cypher's cameras to get an advantage in holding the fort in Split during the gold medal match.

Singapore drew match point in Ascent, before piling up on a 10-4 lead in Split, where the technical pause was done.

One of the players, Rafi "frostmind" Diandra, shared screenshots of their May 6 conversation with organizers where they asked about specific bugs on Sentinel character Cypher, that could be exploited by the opponents side.

One of Cypher's main utilities, "Spycam" allows him to install a surveillance camera that he could use to check if an enemy is entering a site. Opponents can only destroy the camera by shooting it with a gun.

Singapore's Spycam was placed on a barrier on Rafters in the A site, which Indonesia alleges was done because of a game bug. The camera, they claimed, would see Indonesia's direction from their spawning area, a move that could potentially give Singapore a heads up as to which site they will take.

When frostmind asked on a certain camera placement's eligibility, an organizer, in a message sent on May 7, said "no means you can't use, it's not allowed.

Valorant analyst vladk0r pointed out that the Spycam Singapore used cannot see behind the barrier, which he said will not quantify for a bug exploitation. Malaysian coach Fayde, who has coached all-Pinoy Valorant team Team Secret in the past, also agreed.

Cam 1 = "bug cam" that can see into spawn like this video : https://t.co/1ey0F1Cj1k



Cam 2 = Normal Camera that sees into A main/front barrier



Cam 2 can't even tilt the camera and look into spawn, and that's the one Team SG used (https://t.co/8DKgXHWNMO)



Resume the match… pic.twitter.com/J4HrnUdgaE — Fayde (@FaydeVLR) May 10, 2023

"[The camera] can't even tilt the camera and look into spawn, and that's the one Team SG used," Fayde said.

One of the players, Tidus "STYRON" Goh, reiterated that they "read the rules" and obeyed every decision.

"We waited and we are still labeled cheaters, what a way to take away every honor the medal carries," he lamented on Twitter.

The win was Singapore's first gold medal for esports since the category was introduced in 2019, when the Philippines hosted the SEA Games.

The Philippine national team took the bronze after succumbing to Indonesia to open the semifinal rounds.