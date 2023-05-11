SEA Games: PH claims silver in women's cricket

(UPDATED) The Philippines secured the silver medal in the women's six-a-side cricket competition in the Southeast Asian Games at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday.

After losing to Indonesia, 25-78, the team bounced back and advanced to the final after a 54-42 win over host Cambodia.

The Philippine women’s 6-a-side team is composed of Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Andreano, Josie Arimas, Shanilyn Asis, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jona Eguid, Joelle Galapin, Mar Mandia, Johannah McCall, Lolita Olagiure, Romela Osabel, Riza Penalba, April Saquilon, Simran Sirah, and Alex Smith.

“Getting a medal in their first appearance is a big achievement. I can see a much-better performance in future events,” said Faisal Khan, CEO of the Philippine Cricket Association.

The Philippines is also penciled to fight for the gold in the T10 category on May 16.

“The T10 event is not finished yet but the Philippine women’s team has already secured a guaranteed silver medal in that event as well,” said Khan.

The first time cricket was played in the biennial event was in the 2017 edition of the Games.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.