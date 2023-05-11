From left to right: Gwyneth Diagon, Kaye Alpuerto, Alexandria Dardo, Coach Abraham Unida, Sheen Perez, Merry Christine Vivero, Rica Fatima Amores. Courtesy: Moonton Games

National esports team Sibol's all-female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team are through to the gold medal match of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia after a late-night win (past midnight in Manila) against Malaysia in the semifinals.

After an hour-long technical pause ahead of the match due to an internet outage, Sibol, represented by Gwyneth Diagon, Kaye Alpuerto, Alexandria Dardo, Sheen Perez, Merry Christine Vivero, Rica Fatima Amores, and head coach Abraham Unida, dismantled Malaysia in two comeback games.

Amores, using Xavier in Game 2 of the match, ran away unscathed with 6 kills and 2 assists, with some of her kills coming off long distance with the hero's ultimate.

The Philippines will be facing Indonesia in the gold medal match scheduled 5 p.m. Thursday, Philippine time.

It will be a revenge of sorts for the Filipino squad, who split its matches in the group stages after a 0-1 loss to Indonesia.