SEA Games: Gilas women breeze past Singapore for 2nd win

The Gilas Pilipinas Women are now 2-0 in the 32nd SEA Games after a big win over Singapore. Ariya Kurniawan



The Philippine women's basketball team pocketed an easy win over Singapore, 94-63, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games basketball tournament at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh.

The Gilas Women led by just seven points, 45-38, at the halftime break but ramped up their defensive intensity in the third quarter. In the pivotal period, they out-scored Singapore, 22-5, to seize control of the contest.

They eventually led by as much as 33 points, 94-61, in the closing seconds off a Clare Castro bucket.

Khate Castillo paced Gilas with 14 points, while Afril Bernardino and Ella Fajardo added 11 points apiece.

Bernardino also had nine rebounds and an assists. Clare Saquing Castro fired 10 points even as Angelica Surada brought down 12 rebounds.

Amanda Zhiyan led Singapore with 18 markers. Chu Yin Chan added 13.

The Philippines opened its title retention campaign with a lopsided victory over Cambodia, 114-54.

Gilas will take on Indonesia on Friday. The match is set at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. Philippine time).

The Philippines will be in for a challenge against Indonesia, which remained undefeated following Thursday’s action.

Indonesia defeated Malaysia 85-57 for a 3-0 win-loss record in the team standings, with Kimberly Pierre Louis finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds and Peyton Alexis Whitted adding 16 points and six rebounds.

Indonesia, which won a silver medal in Hanoi last year, will be one of the challengers of the Philippines in its bid for a three-peat.

In the men's side, Gilas Pilipinas takes a break on Friday before finishing the group stage against Singapore.

