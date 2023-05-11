Eric Cray is once again the SEA Games gold medalist in the men's 400m hurdles. POC/PSC Media.

(UPDATE 2) Eric Shauwn Cray claimed his sixth Southeast Asian Games gold medal as he once again ruled the men's 400m hurdles on Thursday in Cambodia.

Cray clocked in at a time of 50.03 seconds, beating second placer Natthaphon Dansungoen (50.73s). Singapore's Calvin Quek Jun Jie came in at third at 50.75s in the final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Fil-American also won the 400m hurdles gold in the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions of the SEA Games.

It is his 8th gold overall in the biennial event.

This is the athletics team's third gold in the 32nd SEA Games, after EJ Obiena's record-setting effort in pole vault and Janry Ubas' breakthrough in the long jump.

The athletics team also delivered three silvers and a bronze on Thursday.

Ronne Malipay registered a mark of 15.74-m in the men's triple jump to finish second behind Malaysia's Andre Anura (16.06-m), while Mark Harry Diones took the bronze with a mark of 15.70-m.

Robyn Brown snatched the silver in the women's 400m hurdles as she crossed the finish line at 56.510-seconds, just behind Vietnam's Thi Huyen Nguyen (56.290-s). Another Vietnamese athlete, Thi Ngoc Nguyen, picked up the bronze (59.090-s).

Sarah Noveno Dequinan placed second in the women's heptathlon as she compiled 5,369 points, behind Vietnam's Linh Na Nguyen (5403). Thailand's Sunisa Khotseemueang (5253) took th ebronze.

In the women's 800m, Bernalyn Bejoy just missed out on a podium finish as she crossed the line at 2:09.200, behind Singaporean bronze medalist Chui Ling Goh (2:09.150).

The Vietnamese pair of Thi Thu Ha Nguyen (2:08.550) and Thi Ngan Bui (2:08.960) won gold and silver, respectively.

Also missing out on a medal was Mariano Masano in the men's 800m, as he came in fourth at 1:53.960.

Earlier, Fil-Spanish bet John Cabang Tolentino also picked up a bronze in the men's 110m hurdles, while Natalie Uy won bronze in the women's pole vault.

