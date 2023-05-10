NBA launches 'We Are All in the Finals' campaign

The NBA Finals logo in the center of the court prior to the NBA Finals basketball Game 1 between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, September 30, 2020. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals, the league introduced its newest campaign on Tuesday entitled: “We Are All in the Finals” on its various social media accounts.

The one-minute video aims to show the beauty, pain, excitement, and other emotions that the NBA Finals make both its players and its fans around the world experience.

“The NBA Finals are a global event that marks the exhilarating culmination of a season-long journey. We are thrilled to bring together an illustrious cast of NBA legends, celebrities and fans to match the emotions and anticipation around the most exciting time of the season," said Tammy Henault, NBA Chief Marketing Officer.

Backed by “Hometown Glory” by Adele, the campaign also features various personalities such as NBA ambassador and South Korean rapper SUGA, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and NFL Champions and NFL legends Payton Manning and Eli Manning.

The spot also includes clips featuring Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Bosh, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and the late Kobe Bryant.

The video ends with NBA legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, two of the greatest players and champions of all time, celebrating and marveling at their multiple championship rings.

Film director Ryan Rooth directed the spot which was created in collaboration with the creative agency Translation.

It premiered during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers where league MVP Joel Embiid and the Sixers bested out the 17-time champion Celtics to lead the series, 3-2.

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 1.