Mapua, St. Clare break into FilOil win column

Mapua's Clint Escamis and Paolo Hernandez. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Mapua University and St. Clare College of Caloocan entered the winners' circle of the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup following convincing victories over their respective opponents, Thursday inside San Juan's Filoil EcoOil Center.

The tandem of Clint Escamis and Paolo Hernandez delivered the knockout blow that allowed the Cardinals to down the Lyceum of the Philippines University, 73-63, in Group 1 action.

Escamis got 14 points to go along with four assists and two rebounds, while Hernandez fired 10 points of his own, including a triple with 1:41 remaining that doused cold water on the Pirates' late 9-0 blaze. Warren Bonifacio then hit a long-range shot of his own to put Mapua up, 71-62, with 65 ticks to go.

The 6-foot-2 Hernandez also added four rebounds and three assists to gift his longtime teammate his first win back in red-and-gold after two tries in the premiere preseason tournament.

"Napakasarap talaga sa feeling lalo na tinanggap nila ako with open arms. Parang wala pa ring nagbago, lalo na marami sa'min dito, magkakampi na nung high school," said Escamis, who was teammates with Hernandez and Bonifacio in Mapua's championship team in the NCAA Juniors.

Enoch Valdez was the lone player in double-digits for 1-1 LPU with 11 points on top of seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

St. Clare College of Caloocan also earned its first win with a 78-55 decision over Faith College of Batangas.

NAASCU MVP Jimboy Estrada was a spark off the bench for the Saints with his 12 points, nine assists, four rebounds, while Megan Galang and Racine Kane had 11 apiece in their breakthrough.

"Gusto lang namin makilala yung mother league namin kaya thankful kaming na-invite kami at masubukan namin yung kakayanan namin lalo na't nagrupo kami sa UAAP teams," said coach Jinino Manansala as St. Clare improved to 1-1 in Group 2.

Lance Gabriel Villamor paced the Bravehearts with 12 points and six boards in their second straight loss.

BOX SCORES

FIRST GAME

ST. CLARE 78 - Estrada 12, Galang 11, Kane 11, Estacio 8, Cabauatan 7, Ndong 6, Tapenio 5, Yanes 4, Angeles 4, Acosta 4, Balacaoc 4, Victoriano 2, Decano 0, Burgos 0

FAITH COLLEGES 55 - Villamor 12, Navarez 11, Fernando 10, JM Torrato 10, JG Torrato 4, Llamado 2, Roxas 2, Millares 2, Laylo 2, Paguio 0, Amparo 0, De Castro 0, Quiros 0, Manipol 0

QUARTERS: 22-14, 48-24, 67-42, 78-55

SECOND GAME

MAPUA 73 - Escamis 14, Cuenco 14, Hernandez 10, Recto 9, Fornis 7, Garcia 6, Bonifacio 5, Agustin 2, Igliane 2, Dalisay 2, Rivera 2

LPU 63 - Valdez 11, Bravo 9, Montano 9, Umali 8, Cunanan 6, Penafiel 6, Aviles 4, Villegas 3, Omandac 3, Barba 2, Alattica 2, Daileg 0, Garro 0

QUARTERS: 15-15, 34-27, 55-46, 73-63