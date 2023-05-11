Johnson to consult fellow MMA legends on retirement

Demetrious Johnson celebrates after his victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10. ONE Championship/Handout.

ONE flyweight champion and future MMA hall-of-famer Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson remains non-committal about his future, even after closing his storied rivalry with Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes.

Johnson dominated their trilogy bout from start to finish, scoring a unanimous decision win over Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 over the weekend inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After the win, focus naturally shifted to Johnson’s future in the sport, as he did talk about retirement in the build-up to the fight. But the man who many consider to be one of the greatest of all time plans to ask some of the other all-time greats why they did it before making his decision.

“We’ll see. I’m still young. [I’m] talking to my peers. [I’m] talking to Urijah Faber. I’m [going to] reach out to GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. I’m [going to] reach out to Khabib Nurmagomedov. I’m going to talk to these guys. [I’m going to ask,] ‘Why did you guys stop?’” Johnson said.

“Those guys could’ve kept on fighting, and there comes a point in time [when] – I’m 36 years old – do I just keep on doing this and give the other athletes the opportunity to beat me and add to their legacy?”

If he postpones retirement, there’s already a new challenger waiting for him in the flyweight division.

Soon after his win against Moraes, #2-ranked flyweight contender Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov trooped into the Circle, effectively sending a message to Johnson that he hasn’t cleared out the flyweight division yet.

Akhmetov, 30-2, beat Reece McLaren earlier that morning, claiming his sixth straight win in The Home of Martial Arts and making him the perfect next contender for “Mighty Mouse.”

Johnson acknowledges Akhmetov’s rise to contendership, and while there’s still no concrete plans for the future, he’s excited for the new challenge.

“I think Kairat Akhmetov is on a six-fight winning streak. I love when people are on winning streaks because I love taking it away from them,” Johnson said.

“Kairat’s an amazing athlete, very, very strong. I saw him and Reece McLaren in the World Grand Prix back in 2019, I believe. And he’s a good wrestler. You know, I think when I fight him, I’m excited for a new challenge because he brings something different to the table.

“With Adriano, he was longer, and Kairat’s probably bigger than me as an athlete [too]. I weighed in at 133 and it was super easy to make that weight, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”