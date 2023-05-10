Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons, game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Ateneo Blue Eagles head tactician Tab Baldwin was recently inducted into the Basketball New Zealand Hall of Fame, in recognition of his decorated body of work in the country.

The former coach of Gilas Pilipinas started his New Zealand coaching career in 1988 and won multiple titles with the Auckland Stars in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Baldwin also received four Coach of the Year awards in the league, but his biggest achievements in the country were leading the Tall Backs in beating Australia in the FIBA Oceania Championship in 2001, en route to a fourth-place finish in the 2002 World Cup.

In their 2002 campaign, New Zealand scored wins against powerhouses like Russia and China, and other standouts in Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

In the 2004 Athens Olympics, the Tall Backs turned heads once again after finishing 10th overall with Baldwin at the helm, and he has since coached around the world to impart his knowledge to the men's national basketball teams of Lebanon, Jordan, and the Philippines.

In an Instagram post by the coach, he showed appreciation for yet another entry to his long list of achievements.

"Very humbling! Thank you to all my many players. This award is an acknowledgment of your many successes. God bless you all," he wrote.

Baldwin has led Ateneo to four UAAP men's basketball championships, including a "three-peat" from Season 80 to 82. After losing to the UP Fighting Maroons in the Season 84 Finals, they regained the crown last December from their Katipunan rivals.

