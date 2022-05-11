Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The UP Fighting Maroon head coach Goldwin Monteverde took full responsibility for Ricci Rivero’s late blunder in the final seconds of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball finals series.

Monteverde owned up to the mistake Rivero committed in the final 16 seconds of the match that allowed the Ateneo Blue Eagles to escape with the victory, 69-66, and extend the series into a decider.

Down by four in the dwindling seconds of the match, Rivero grabbed the rebound off a missed shot from Ateneo but surprisingly stepped on the brake while carrying down the ball.

It took the UP player several seconds before realizing that they needed to score a quick basket with the hopes of getting a stop and possession afterwards.

The UP coach said it was his coaching staff’s error not to remind Rivero the situation.

“I think mali namin 'yun, sa aming coaching staff. We should have reminded him about that situation,” Monteverde said.

“Hindi naman kay Ricci 'yun, but rather, I see it na sa part namin dapat nanggaling 'yung situation na 'yun, 'yung tungkol sa clock. We should have reminded him na you know, 'yung oras, 'yung score.”

Rivero got fouled in the ensuing play and sank his first free throw. He intentionally missed the second one and tried to get the board but Dave Ildefonso spoiled his plan as the time expired.

For Monteverde, aside from crucial turnovers in the final minute of the game, the loss could also be attributed to a slow start of the Fighting Maroons.

He also noticed his ward’s sloppy defense in the first two quarters before eventually got their rhythm in the second half where they mounted another comeback from a 15-point hole.

UP even stole the lead midway through the fourth after a triple from Carl Tamayo before Ateneo made key baskets and stops.

“Actually, sa akin for this game, medyo slow 'yung start namin. Tapos 'yung defense namin was not that tight, hindi tulad ng fourth quarter kanina. So 'yung consistency namin on that part, on that aspect, kailangan mag-improve,” Monteverde said.

“We needed to be more responsible din sa bola, kasi katulad ng sabi mo nga, marami kaming turnovers. And siguro, improve din sa mga reads namin on the floor. 'Yun lang naman ang nasa isip ko ngayon.”

Ateneo and UP will face each other one last time this season on Friday. A win by the Blue Eagles will give them their fourth straight title while the Fighting Maroons are chasing to end their 36-year title drought.