KC Galdones (12) and Ysa Jimenez (3) combined for just four points in UST's loss to UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- A 28-point outburst by Eya Laure wasn't enough for University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday, as they absorbed their first loss of UAAP Season 84 at the hands of the University of the Philippines (UP).

Laure converted 25 of 65 kills and had two service aces, but no other player scored in double-figures for the Golden Tigresses. They also committed 35 errors in a 21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25 defeat.

"It's a good sign," UST coach Kungfu Reyes said of Laure's production.

There are plenty of expectations on Laure, who has been named UST's captain for this season while also serving as their unquestioned No. 1 option. She has lived up to her billing, scoring a total of 60 points through three games while converting 40.30% of her attacks -- the second best mark in the league.

But in their first two games, she got ample support from Camille Victoria, who tallied a combined 25 points against Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the East (UE). Against UP, she was held to seven points.

"Ang wino-worry namin, 'yung output ng mga tutulong, 'yung supposedly na kukuhanan din ng score," Reyes acknowledged. "So 'yun ang nagiging dilemma namin."

"'Yung support system ang medyo nawala. Actually, hindi medyo nawala, nawala talaga for today's game," he added.

Donna Tuazon came off the bench to score nine points, but Reyes got little contribution from his middle blockers on offense, and their other wingers were shut down by a tenacious UP defense.

Reyes knows that the other UST spikers have to get their games going, especially as their next assignment is against De La Salle University -- and the Lady Spikers are certainly aching to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

He hopes to get back middle blocker Imee Hernandez for Thursday's game, although it remains to be seen if she will be cleared by the UST physical therapists in time. Hernandez sustained an ankle sprain in their first game against FEU.

"Kailangan namin mag-recover again kasi siyempre, it's another day, another game. Kailangan namin matuto sa nangyari ngayon," said Reyes. "Kung hindi, kung wala kaming natutunan, lugi."