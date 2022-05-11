Quarterback Tom Brady arrives prior to US President Joe Biden's remarks during a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl LV champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 July 2021. File photo. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

LOS NAGELES -- American football icon Tom Brady will move into the television commentary booth when he finally calls time on his NFL career after agreeing a deal with Fox Sports on Tuesday reportedly worth a record-shattering $375 million over 10 years.

The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently decided to extend his career by at least one more season, reversing a retirement decision announced in February.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has already lined up a lucrative broadcasting career, with Fox confirming Tuesday Brady would step into the commentary booth when his playing days are finally over.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst," Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement, describing Brady's signing as a "long-term agreement".

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch added.

No figures for the deal were revealed but the New York Post tabloid, which like Fox Sports is owned and controlled by the Murdoch family, later said Brady would be paid $375 million over 10 years.

If confirmed, those figures exceed Brady's annual salary with the Buccaneers, which last year came in at around $30 million. The Post described Brady's deal as the largest contract in sportscasting history.

Brady meanwhile said he was looking forward to the move.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers," Brady wrote on Twitter.

US broadcasting networks have a long tradition of hiring former players, especially quarterbacks, as analysts, often on multi-million-dollar contracts.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman recently left Fox for ESPN in a five-year deal worth a reported $92.5 million, or $18.5 million a year.

Another former Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, has forged a successful commentary career with CBS, signing a new deal with the network in 2020 which will pay around $17 million a year.

