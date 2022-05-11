Francine Padios of Philippines performs during the women's SENI (artistic) Tunggal (single) finals of the Pencak Silat events at 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 11 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE



Mary Francine Padios, who won the Philippines’ first gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, is dedicating her victory to her father who has fallen into a coma after an accident.

Padios copped the gold on Wednesday by ruling pencak silat’s women’s seni (artistic or form) tunggal single at the Bac Tu Lien Gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“My dad has become my inspiration after he figured in a terrible car accident on her way home in Aklan just before Christmas,” said the 18-year-old, whose dad has fallen into a coma since.

“He was so exhausted and drowsy from work he slept before the wheel and met the accident. He’s been motivating me ever since.”

Padios scored 9.960 points while besting favorite Arum Sari of Indonesia who settled for silver with 9.945.

Her victory put the Philippines on the medals table even as Vietnam started to dominate on Wednesday.

The Kalibo, Aklan native improved on the silver she won in the Philippines 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, Helen Aclopen accounted for a silver medal in women’s – 48 kgs of kurash, which also produced bronze medals from Charlie Quelino and George Baclagan.