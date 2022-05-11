Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after dunking the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on March 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. File photo. Chris Coduto, Getty Images/AFP.

MIAMI -- Top-seeded Phoenix moved to within one win of the NBA Western Conference finals on Tuesday after scoring a blowout win against Dallas.

The Suns overwhelmed the Mavericks to score a 110-80 win in the Western Conference playoffs, and now lead the series 3-2.

They need just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals.

Dallas had roared back into contention to level the series at 2-2 on Sunday after dropping games one and two in Phoenix last week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

But normal service resumed as Phoenix reasserted themselves emphatically in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix scoring with 28 points while Deandre Ayton had 20 points with nine rebounds.

Dallas had led by as much as eight points during an even first half that saw the Suns lead by three at the break.

But Phoenix erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas by 33-14 to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds with Jalen Brunson providing support with 21 points.

