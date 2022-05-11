De La Salle University big man Justine Baltazar did not attend Day 1 of the PBA Rookie Draft Combine. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University big man Justine Baltazar was reportedly among the rookie hopefuls who did not attend Day 1 of the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Baltazar is included in the list of 75 players who submitted their applications for the Rookie Draft, but according to a report from sports website Spin, he was a no-show in the Combine.

Sixteen other prospects did not attend, including Filipino-American forward Brandon Ganeulas-Rosser.

Both Rosser and Baltazar reportedly submitted excuse letters to the league explaining their absence. Rosser is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he will represent the Philippines in the 3x3 competition of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, along with the Limitless Appmasters.

Baltazar's excuse was not specified.

The La Salle center is tipped to be a potential top pick after a productive UAAP career where he became a three-time Mythical Team selection. The Green Archers' campaign in UAAP Season 84 ended in painful fashion, with a 78-74 loss to the University of the Philippines in the Final 4.

Other rookie hopefuls did not attend the draft as their collegiate careers are still ongoing, including Ateneo de Manila University's Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio and BJ Andrade, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Jeo Ambohot and Allen Mina.

Day 1 of the PBA Draft Combine is dedicated to biometric and agility tests, as well as drills. Players were also given an orientation into the PBA's Uniform Player Contract.

Day 2 will feature a mini-tournament and a three-point shootout.

The PBA Rookie Draft is on May 15 at the Robinson's Place in Manila.