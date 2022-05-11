Francine Padios wins PH's first gold in SEA Games

A woman rides bicycle past a banner advertising the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 25 April 2022. File photo. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Philippines has won its first gold of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, ahead of the formal opening of the biennial event on Thursday.

Mary Francine Padios delivered the country's first gold on Wednesday morning in Hanoi, Vietnam after a victory in the women's seni (artistic) tunggal (single) event of pencak silat.

Padios edged Indonesia's Puspa Arum Sari in the final, 9,960 to 9,945.

Earlier, George Baclagan seized bronze in the men's 90kg event in kurash, while Helen Aclopen Talongen won silver in the women's 48kg event.

The Philippine men's beach handball team also won silver, improving upon their bronze medal finish in 2019.

The 31st SEA Games will officially open in Hanoi on Thursday.