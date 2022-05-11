Shaun Ildefonso of National University was among the standouts in Day 1 of the PBA Draft Combine. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University's (NU) Shaun Ildefonso and Arellano University's Justin Arana were among the standouts after Day 1 of the PBA Draft Combine, held Wednesday at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

Also earning a share of the spotlight was Chris Lalata.

Ildefonso topped the agility test with a time of 3.46 seconds, while Lalata had the best standing vertical jump of 134 inches.

Arana, the top rebounder of NCAA Season 97, had the longest wingspan, measuring 6-foot-8 ½. Lalata on the other hand, was second in the longest arm span with 6-foot-7 inches.

Lalata also owned the best 3-step jump with 134 inches, while John Rey Villanueva registered the best mark in the reaction test by garnering 11/10 on his left hand and 8/10 for his right hand. Enzo Joson was the fastest in 3/4 court sprint with a clocking of 3.01 seconds.

Other applicants who stood out on Day 1 include Andrey Armenion and Orlan Wamar in agility test, both with 3.63 seconds, followed by Brylle Meca (3.64), Rence Alcoriza and Nino Ibanes -- both with 3.66 seconds -- and Joson (3.69).

In the 3-step jump, Jeremy Arthur placed second behind Lalata with 132.5, with Arana and JM Calma sharing third with 131.5, Ato Ular (131), and Mark Dyke and John Apacible, both with 130.5.

In the reaction test, Alcoriza emerged second best along with Revino Raymundo, followed by Carlo De Chavez, Jollo Go, and Arthur.

Seventeen prospects did not show up in Day 1 of the Combine, including possible top picks Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Justine Baltazar. Most of the absentees submitted excuse letters to the Commissioner's Office.

The Combine continues on Thursday with a mini-tournament and a three-point shootout.

