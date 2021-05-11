Thirdy on bout with COVID-19: 'I couldn't smell anything until April'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena dealt with symptoms of COVID-19 for months after he returned to action for San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League.

The former Ateneo star tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 27, 2020, causing him to be sidelined for two weeks. He returned on December 12 against Levanga Hokkaido, scoring five points in an 83-69 victory.

But he revealed that he was still feeling the effects of the virus some four months after he returned to action.

"I felt it probably April, late March, April kasi nawala 'yung sense of smell ko 'til that time," Ravena said. "Like, I couldn't smell anything for that long, kahit mag-spray ako ng pabango sa ilong ko wala akong maamoy."

The loss of smell and taste is among the common early symptoms of COVID-19. According to the NeoPhoenix, Ravena was also "in poor physical condition" when he tested positive, and had a fever of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

"Tapos 'yung chest, like I could feel it in my chest. Especially at the start, you feel na there's weight on your chest and medyo mahirap nga huminga," Ravena also said. "I felt that for months."

That feeling was concerning for Ravena, especially as he tried to work himself back to full fitness with San-En.

"'Yun 'yung medyo nakakatakot mentally kasi you never know. I think if you push yourself too much, baka hindi mo alam kung ano 'yung pwede mangyari sa'yo," he explained. "So I think it also affected me mentally, especially when I was playing, when I got back from that whole COVID experience."

Thirdy Ravena in action for San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE photo

Many athletes have reported still feeling the effects of COVID-19 months after they recovered.

Notably, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recently said that he has been using an inhaler before their games to deal with the after-effects.

Asia Durr of the New York Liberty continues to feel the effects of her COVID-19 ordeal eight months after her diagnosis. In January, she told ESPN that she hopes to play this season but the impact of the disease has been "so unpredictable."

"One day, I feel better. The next, I feel terrible," said Durr, who has been identified as a "long-hauler," or an individual whose COVID-19 symptoms linger indefinitely. "It's just so much about this is unknown. We're still trying to learn. But I'm doing everything I can. I'm a fighter; I'm not going to quit."

