PBA: SMC official urges Perez to work on his college degree

Now that he's part of the San Miguel family, CJ Perez has been getting fatherly advice from some of the company's big bosses.

One of them is San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Sports Director Alfrancis Chua.

Chua urged the 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year that it would be wise for him to finish his studies and get his college diploma, just like what his teammate Chris Ross did recently.

"Tapusin mo ang pag-aaral mo. Napaka-importante niyan," Chua said about his advice Perez in the PBA website.

He added that it would be easier for Perez to complete his studies under the online setup of learning since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Diniin ko talaga sa kanya, 'ilang sem ka na lang, tapusin mo yan,'" added the SMC executive. "Grumaduate ka lalo na ngayon, zoom-zoom na lang (ang classes)," said Chua.

Perez has a few semesters left to complete his Business Management major. He promised to earn a college degree for the sake of his kids.

"Sabi ko (sa kanya), 'May mga anak ka ba?' Sabi niya, 'Meron na boss,'" recalled Chua.

"So OK lang ba na hindi sila grumaduate?' 'Ay hindi ho puwede.' 'O eh, bakit ikaw, OK lang?'" he added. "Kaya nangako naman sa akin yung bata na tatapusin niya ang kanyang pag-aaral."

The Beermen acquired the high-scoring Perez during an off season trade with Terrafirma.

