MMA: Louie Sangalang is the lone male survivor in ‘The Apprentice’

Pinoy bet Louie Sangalang once again proved his worth in the The Apprentice: ONE Championship edition as he delivered strong performances in the physical and business tasks.

Pinoy candidate Louie Sangalang continues to astound fellow candidates in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

In Episode 8, the former MMA champion and cancer survivor emerged as the “last man standing” after besting all other male candidates on the show and is still going strong in his quest to be “The One”.

Sangalang’s Team Valor also edged out Team Conquest in the most death-defying physical task given to the candidates yet.

MMA legend and multiple-time mixed martial arts world champion Rich Franklin took charge in the physical task – a big treat for Sangalang who has been a big fan of Franklin since his fighting days.

The survival skills of the candidates were severely tested as they were made to disengage themselves from a sunken helicopter, locate the windows and swim through them, then go up for air and climb onto a raft.

Franklin, one of the world renowned names in MMA, won the UFC Middleweight Championship and had two successful defenses before retiring in November 2012 with a 29-7 (1 NC) record.

Since then, the American grappler has dabbled in the world of business and is now vice president of ONE Championship.

Sangalang has a similar path as he is a mixed martial arts practitioner himself and a former champion who owns a purple belt in jiu-jitsu but is now a procurement consultant.

The accomplishment in the physical challenge spurred the 43-year-old Filipino to do his best for Team Valor in the business challenge: selling sustainable goods for both B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) markets, negotiating with customers, and seeking high sales and profit margins.

Although he did not take the lead and ceded the role to Paulina, Louie shone in the task as he collaborated with her in negotiating on the retail side, hoping to sell more by quantity.

He earned a team-high S$1,026 in sales and was the biggest individual contributor to the team's S$15,769 overall haul.

Even ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was intrigued but Sangalang explained he was no stranger to being a seller as he was involved in it since two decades back.

"To be honest, it's been a while since I've been in sales. At the age of 21, I actually sold encyclopedias and credit cards, so I knew that if I could establish that rapport, I would be able to sell. So I'm proud of that," he said.

Despite Sangalang's exceptional selling skills, it was Team Conquest's whopping S$26,416 earnings that won the nod of the judges as they focused more on personal sales over the retail side.

Sangalang was the only candidate saved from being sent to The Boardroom.

Being on the losing team, Sangalang’s Indian teammate Niraj Puran Rao was the one sent home, leaving Sangalang as the only male running after the prize of a US$250,000 job offer as Sityodtong's protégé and ONE chief of staff.

The winner would also become head of a business development unit at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore.

