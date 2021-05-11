Golf: Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson over knee problem

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- World number one Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour event after suffering a flare-up of a lingering knee problem, a statement said on Monday.

Johnson, who underwent surgery on his left knee in September 2019, said in a statement released through the PGA Tour he would skip this week's event in Texas to focus on rehabilitation.

The announcement comes just over a week before the second major of the season, the May 20-23 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

"It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's Byron Nelson," Johnson said in the statement.

"Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work.

"I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

The 36-year-old's statement gave no indication of whether he would be fit for the PGA Championship, where Johnson will be aiming to capture his second major after victory in the 2020 Masters.

Johnson's form has fluctuated since victory at the Saudi International European Tour event in February, with a tie for 54th place at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship followed by a 48th place at The Players Championship, before a missed cut at the Masters last month.

He finished 48th in his most recent outing at the Valspar Championship earlier this month.

